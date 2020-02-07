Celebrating 71st Republic Day

Jan Utkarsh Shikshan Saunstha’s, Smt Chandrabhaga Tukoba Naik Higher Secondary School, Curchorem in association with high school and primary section celebrated 71st Republic Day.

After the salutation of Tricolour flag and National Anthem students of high school presented the Zenda Geet. Students of Higher Secondary presented the integration songs.

Chief guest of the day was soldier in Indian Army and former student of Smt Chandrabhaga Tukoba Naik Higher Secondary, Ramesh Mutagi. Speaking after unfurling the National Tricolour flag, Mutagi narrated the tough life of the Indian Army personnel. He shared his personal experiences, the tough training and the happiness of serving the motherland.

He explained the way our freedom fighters like Gokhale, Lal Bal Pal, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, etc, fought against the British in the freedom struggle movement of India. He appealed the students to work hard, achieve good success and try to serve the Nation by joining Indian Armed Forces.

While teacher from higher secondary section, Vidya Vasant Naik stressed on the need to eliminate corruption, poverty, crime, etc. Students of primary section, high school and higher secondary school, Prajakta Jadhav, Rupali Kumari and Shravani Prabhu Dessai respectively delivered their speeches, highlighting the importance of the day.

The bust of founder chairman of Saunstha late Pundalik Tukoba Naik was also garlanded at the hands of Mutagi.