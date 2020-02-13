Celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

Mapusa: World-renowned fashion designer, author and social activist Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday at his residence ‘Casa Bonne Aubaine’ in Colvale. He was 59.

Confirming the death of Rodricks, his manager Mahesh Tuekar said, “Rodricks was fine in the morning. He had breakfast. In the afternoon, he had lunch… And then Wendell went into the bedroom to have his afternoon siesta like any other day. But in between 4.30 pm-4.45 pm, he passed away peacefully in sleep.”

His funeral will be held on Thursday at St Francis of Assisi Church, Colvale, at 4 pm.

Sources said that Rodricks might have suffered a heart attack.

A private doctor examined Rodricks at the residence and confirmed that the renowned fashion designer was dead.

Tuekar said, “He (Rodricks) had wished that there should be no visitors at his place after his death. Everybody should directly come to the church for the funeral. So no visitors will be allowed at the residence.”

As per the last wish of Rodricks, a notice has been pasted on the door of the house stating: “Let Wendell rest in peace. No visitors please.”

Sources said that Rodricks was living with his partner Jerome Marrel in the house.

Caretakers and a driver were also living with them. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Opposition leader Digambar Kamat condoled the death of Rodricks.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of world-renowned fashion designer and a Niz Goenkar Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. His exemplary work has left an indelible mark in the work of fashion,” Sawant tweeted. In a statement, Kamat said, “I am deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of the acclaimed fashion designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks.”

He said that Rodricks was a proud Goenkar and always stood for the cause of motherland Goa.

“I had an opportunity to attend his shows on various occasions. He had a creative mind. He was also an ambassador of peace and harmony. He was a pioneer in launching resort wear and eco-friendly fashion,” reads the statement. PTI adds: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also condoled his death. “Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

Union minister Shripad Naik, the Member of Parliament from North Goa, described Rodricks as an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry.

Extremely saddened to hear the sad demise of one of Goa’s and country’s iconic designer Padmashri Wendell Rodrick!, an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry.

“May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace,” Naik tweeted.