CCP’s home delivery evokes good response

PANAJI

The home delivery of groceries by the Corporation of the City of Panaji evoked tremendous response from the public in city and orders started pouring the moment the launch of the service was known to the people .

The CCP mayor, Uday Madkaikar said, “In view of complete lockdown by the government, Corporation of city of Panaji has started home delivery of basic necessary items to help people in need specially senior citizens and physically challenged besides other needy people.

We purchased certain grocery items which are basic grocery items required to run the home like rice, wheat flour, cereals, sugar, onion, potatoes, salt, oil etc and started packing and delivering to the needy customers without extra charges and free delivery,’’ he added.

He said we can supply upto 700-800 families as we have limited items and no repeat orders will be entertained.

The services started after discussing with Panaji MLA, Babush Monserrate, commissioner, Sanjit Rodrigues and an NGO, madkaikar said.

He informed that the number to call is 08047191000 and supply will start from 9 am to 6 pm and would cover areas like Taleigao, Caranzalem, Miramar, Altinho-Panaji, Dona Paula, Mala and Bhatulem areas. On Wednesday nearly 480 houses were serviced, he said.