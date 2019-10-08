CCP not to renew licences of offshore casinos

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) has decided not to renew the licences of offshore casinos at the end of the current term.

Mayor Uday Madkaikar at a meeting on Monday sought support of the councillors in this regard.

Meanwhile, the CCP Commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues has instructed inspectors to confiscate all illegal hoardings, LED boards, banners, tower boards and even aerial boards and sought a report within 7 days.

Councillor Rahul Lotlikar raised the issue and questioned the CCP officials why dues of Rs 3 crore were not collected from the casinos for the last 4 months.

While seeking the assistance from the councillors, Madkaikar vowed not to renew the licences of offshore casinos after expiry.

Councillor Soraya Pinto Makhija raised the issue of abandoned vehicles to which Rodrigues replied that the CCP had approached the collector on September 18 and got notified around 200 abandoned vehicles and they are under their scanner and once the proclamation time is over, CCP will act within three days if the vehicle owners fail to honour the advice.

While stating that Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) issue is very important, CCP Commissioner Rodrigues said that the map will be put on display for public and anyone interested can come and take a note of it from 10 to 1 pm and experts on the issue will remain present to explain on October 11 and only then suggestions will be incorporated.

While the Mayor Madkaikar revealed that on October 9 advocates from both sides will be discussing the modalities to sign pact with the members of market tenant association who may be operators of small as well as big shops and sopo payers, the Commissioner said this is the golden opportunity to sign the pact and end the market mess once and for all.

The Mayor said that CCP has approved 10 licenses for fresh rolling food carts from Ribandar to Dona Paula and would be issued strictly to only Goans who will operate under strict CCP guidelines. He also said that the operating food carts will be issued number plates.

While objecting the proposal of ‘food carts’, ex-Mayor Surendra Furtado said that instead of decongesting the city, the CCP authorities are trying to congest it further.

CCP Commission Rodrigues said that CCP will on October 9 pay Rs one crore as arrears to the power department as per the word given to the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral which he mutually agreed to receive in installments and had restored the power supply to the market.

CCP will collect house tax along with sanitation tax from all state as well as central government buildings as it has to generate Rs 5.8 crore pending bills to be paid to the power department.