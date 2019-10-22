CCP has not paid 1 crore rupees as promised: Nilesh

The Power Minister has said that Corporation of the City of Panaji has failed to deposit the promised one crore rupees with the Electricity Department before the 16th of this month as the first instalment towards payment of dues. He said he will take action.

Around 2nd of October the electricity of CCP market was disconnected for non-payment of arrears amounting to 5 crore rupees. The CCP had promised to pay one crore rupees before the 16th of October and the remaining amount in equal instalments. Panaji MLA Babush Monserrate had also requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ask the Power Department to waive off the interest component of 2.5 crore rupees. Nilesh was speaking on the sideline of programme to create electrical safety awareness organised by Goa Shipyard Limited at Shipyard Sadan in Chicalim.