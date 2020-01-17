CBI books Adani firm over graft in coal supply contract

PTI

New Delhi

The CBI has booked Ahmedabad-based Adani Enterprises Ltd and three former senior officials of National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India for alleged corruption in the contract for supply of 6 lakh MT of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation in 2010, officials said Thursday.

In its FIR filed on Wednesday after a detailed preliminary enquiry in the matter, the CBI booked Adani Enterprises Ltd, the then NCCF chairman Virender Singh, the then managing director G P Gupta and senior advisor SC Singhal under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

No immediate comment was available from Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company for the Adani group.

It is alleged that the NCCF officers “committed irregularities by manipulating the selection of the bidders, thereby giving undue favour to Adani Enterprises Ltd in award of work for supply of imported coal to APGENCO despite its disqualification.

APGENCO had floated a limited tender enquiry on June 29, 2010 for the supply of six lakh MTs of imported coal via sea ports to Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Plant in Vijaywada and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant in Kadapa free-on-rail basis via ports of Chennai, Vizag, Krishnapatnam and Kakinada, they said.

NCCF, which was one of the PSUs approached by APGENCO, had shortlisted six companies for the contract through a tender issued on July 7, 2010 cancelling the bid of a company Maharishi Brothers Coal Limited selected just six days before without any tendering process, the FIR alleged.

The argument given for the selection of MBCL was the close deadline of July 7, 2010 by APGENCO which was later extended to July 12.

“It is pertinent to mention here that before extension of the date of tender they had seven days (July 01, 2010 to July 07.2010) and after extension of date they had five days only

(July 08 to July 12, 2010) but now management felt that they have sufficient time to call open tender,” the CBI FIR alleged.

The draft tender notice on July 7 was discussed and approved by three senior officials of NCCF – Singhal, Gupta, and Singh – who ignored laid-down guidelines without consulting the head office-level committee, it alleged.

The agency has alleged that during the tendering process, the officials favoured Adani Enterprises Ltd even though it had not given any trading margin for NCCF in contrast to two bidders Gupta Coal India and MBCL who had quoted much higher margins of 11.3 per cent and 2.25 per cent respectively, they said.

The CBI alleged that acts of “omission and commission” by the NCCF officers disclose that they acted in “a manner as unbecoming of public servants” and conspired with the company.

The FIR said the officers “committed irregularities by the way of manipulation in the selection of the bidders, thereby giving undue favour to Adani Enterprises Ltd in award of work for supply of imported coal to APGENCO despite its disqualification”.