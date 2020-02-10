Cavelossim VP hikes water, electricity connection NOC fees

NT NETWORK

Cavelossim

The gram sabha of Cavelossim on Sunday discussed and passed its budget for the year 2020-21. It also discussed and cleared revision in taxes, including lowering garbage and ‘guest house’ taxes and increasing fees as regards NOC for water and electricity connection and occupancy.

The meeting that was chaired by sarpanch Dionizio Dias saw gram sabha members discuss at length the budget which showed the total expected receipts for the budget 2020-21 as Rs 2.11 crore and an expected expenditure of Rs 1.32 crore leaving a surplus of Rs 69.26 lakh.

The sarpanch informed that the garbage tax would be reduced from Rs 365 to Rs 100. He also informed that the guest house tax per room which was at Rs 1,000 will be reduced to Rs 750 per room for the coming financial year.

“However, other one-time fees like NOC for water and electricity connections are increased from Rs 20 to Rs 100. Occupancy fees for residential houses would be Rs 2,000 and for commercial units Rs 10,000,” informed Dias.

Gram sabha members supported the budget and praised the panchayat body for making the budget people-friendly, while also increasing the panchayat’s revenue. Dias informed that an amount of over Rs 55 lakh had been surplus in the panchayat’s budget over the last two years.

The villagers also passed a congratulatory motion appreciating the efforts of the sarpanch and panch members in making Cavelossim the cleanest village in South Goa, for which they were awarded at the hands of the Governor earlier last year.

The gram sabha members were also informed of the various works that were in the process of being done including works under the PWD, WRD, zilla panchayat, electricity department, GTDC and GSIDC. They also congratulated the panchayat body for the work of road widening and construction of footpath along the Cavelossim bridge which was executed under GSIDC.