Carnival floats parade on Fatorda route, says collector

Margao : The south Goa district collector Ajit Roy on Saturday said a unanimous decision has been taken at the special meeting held by him on Saturday with the SP, DySP, and chief officer of MMC to hold the Carnival float parade at Fatorda route on Sunday considering the administration convenience and public safety.

Speaking to media, after a couple of meetings with the SDMs, municipal officials and the police, for almost a hour, Roy said the High Court had asked the district administration to apply its mind and take the appropriate decision on the carnival float parade route.

“The High Court had said that the carnival committee cannot apply for permission for the float parade, and it is the MMC to seek permission as per the resolution. Irrespective of the disputes, the High Court had asked the district administration to apply their mind and take a decision on the route. I therefore held a serious of meetings, separately, with SP, south Goa, DySP, DySP traffic and the chief officer of the MMC. It was unanimously decided to hold the carnival float parade at Fatorda route for administrative convenience and considering public safety,’’ he added.

The district collector further said that even though they took the MMC resolution into consideration, the final collective decision is to hold the carnival float parade at Fatorda. “We have limited time, within the next 24 hours the carnival float parade will be flagged off. We understand that this is an important festival having a strong cultural legacy, and considering all these factors, we have prioritised the administration efficiency and public safety,’’ he repeated. He said the floats will be diverted after parading towards eastern bypass from Arlem circle.

The district administration decision was taken considering public safety has indeed gone against the wishes of two deputy chief ministers— Manohar Azgaonkar and Chandrakant Kavlekar, who wanted the Margao route. Kavlekar even addressed the media after a meeting with the district collector a week ago. However things changed when a Fatorda resident approached the High Court.

Interestingly, the Margao carnival committee approached the High Court on Saturday praying that the MMC resolution deciding on the route is fabricated. It is understood that the High Court will hear the case on Sunday morning the day the carnival float parade is scheduled.

The MMC chief officer Ajit Panchwadkar told media that he will be monitoring the carnival celebrations on Sunday in view of the imposition of the model code of conduct in the state for ZP elections, even though the carnival committee will continue the celebrations in a normal way which they have started before the code of conduct came into effect. However there would be no speeches, inaugurations of the float parade from politicians. Importantly, after the district collector meeting, the senior police officials released a press note on the traffic diversions and parking facilities. Meanwhile, the Fatorda legislator and political foe of the deputy chief minister and tourism minister, Azgaonkar, Vijai Sardesai demanded the resignation of Azgaonkar.

“The Goa Tourism Minister Azgaonkar’s decision to change the Carnival float parade route is against public safety. A tourism minister who does not care for public safety should be sacked by the chief minister. Politics should not pollute an important celebration in Goa” Sardesai added.