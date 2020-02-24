Carnival a boon for tourism: Rear Admiral Philipose

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Stating that Carnival celebrations are a great initiative of tourism department, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil said that the festivities help in boosting state’s tourism and also advertises Goa all over the world.

Rear Admiral Pynumootil was speaking to media persons after flagging off the Carnival float parade in the port town, accompanied by King Momo and Queen Momo float. Mormugao Port Trust chairman Dr E Ramesh Kumar, deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao Paresh Faldessai, wife of Rear Admiral Priya Pynumootil, Vasco Carnival committee president Cosme Mendes and other executive committee members of VCC were present.

Speaking on the float presented by the Indian Navy, Rear Admiral said, “We have highlighted flood relief and other relief operations which were conducted last year in and around neighbouring states of Goa. The Indian Navy carries relief and rescues operations throughout the year.”

The float parade routed through Swatantra Path after it was kicked off at around 4 pm near Thakker House. The floats made presentations before the stage erected opposite the Subrai Joshi Chawk.

Floats of Goencho Poder depicting baking and selling of bread, promotion of traditional fishing and opposing LED fishing was presented by Achanak Youth Club of Headland-Sada, traffic awareness through junk car ‘Love Goa – use helmets and don’t dirty beaches in Goa, a gigantic dying whale on the theme ‘plastic free ocean’ depicted by Our Lady of Victory Group Revora Bardez, the fearless eagle celebration of Carnival with spirit of fun, frolic and love was depicted by St Sebastian Boys Mapusa, ‘Goan Spices – Juvemcho Purumentacho Sambhar’ was presented by St Estevam’s on the occasion of Silver Jubilee Carnival float, save the turtles and the frogs besides various other floats which highlighted the tradition and culture of Goa participated in the Carnival float parade.