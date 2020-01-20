Carmona VP imposes fine of Rs 5000 on ‘garbage offender’

Margao: Carmona village panchayat along with the recently-formed flying squad to tackle garbage dumping, on Sunday morning, caught and fined an offender Rs 5000 for disposing of mixed garbage along the main road in Gavona-Carmona.

Members of the flying squad comprising local residents along with the panchayat members caught the offender dumping the garbage red-handed and find out that he was operating a business in Cavelossim.

Speaking about the incident, sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said the person was fined Rs 5000 for dumping garbage. “Members of the flying squad had noticed that this person was throwing garbage on an isolated stretch of the road. He sped off after being noticed but he was chased and we found that he owns and operates a business in Mobor-Cavelossim. We tried to contact the Cavelossim sarpanch, but he was unavailable,” he said.

He added that a fine of Rs 5000 was imposed on the offender who is a resident of Kashmir and that his Aadhaar card was kept with the panchayat till the fine was paid as a security measure since the panchayat office was closed on Sunday.

The flying squad has decided to conduct a ‘combing operation’ of the road stretch on January 23 to check for violations and impose fines.

Earlier this week, the panchayat in a special meeting formed a flying squad comprising of several members of the village including members of the village garbage committee to keep an eye on the increasing instances of roadside dumping.

The area between Jangod and Gavona in Carmona is an isolated stretch of road bordering the village of Cavelossim. In recent times, villagers have informed the panchayat of garbage being dumped on a daily basis.