Carmona mulls over heritage tag for village

NT NETWORK

Margao

The villagers from Carmona, expressing concern over the protection of heritage structures in their village, have asked the panchayat to safeguard them for the future.

This comes in line with the state’s decision to formulate a heritage policy.

During the recently held gram sabha, the villagers informed the panchayat body of several instances where heritage structures near the village church were damaged.

A resident Savio Santos had submitted a proposal to be taken up at the gram sabha highlighting the need to safeguard the structures.

“There are many crosses and church-related structures as well as other heritage structures that have to be protected. The panchayat should work on protecting such structures,” he has stated.

During the discussion, the locals pointed to a recent incident wherein work on building a boundary wall was stopped to protect a heritage structure nearby.

The sarpanch and panch members also favoured safeguarding of heritage structures.

After discussing it with villagers, sarpanch Allwyn Jorge suggested to make a list of all the structures in the village.

“It would be good if we could make a list of all the structures in the village that can be classified as heritage. We can also submit a plan, detailing such structures and maybe ask for our village to be classified as heritage village, to the Town and Country Planning (TCP) also,” he said.

This decision of the gram sabha will go well with the state government’s recent decision to formulate a heritage policy. Recently, the state has announced that a heritage policy would be drafted by a sub-committee of the Town and Country Planning Department’s conservation committee.

The policy will also try to regulate the development in the vicinity of the heritage structures. It will also make local bodies like panchayats and municipal councils as guardians of architectural monuments and structures in their respective jurisdictions.