Cannot issue blanket order against invoking NSA on anti-CAA protestors: SC

PTI

New Delhi

The Supreme Court Friday said it cannot issue blanket orders restraining authorities from invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against people protesting the enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

NSA cannot be allowed to be misused, the top court said but added that there cannot be a general command, as public properties are being burnt during the protests and it may be organised.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of NSA in few states as also in the national capital amid anti-CAA protests.

“We are of the opinion that general writ will not lie in this case. We cannot invoke powers under Article 32. We agree that the NSA should not

be misused but there cannot be a general command. This will create chaos,” the bench said.

Petitioner-advocate M L Sharma said that anti-CAA protests are going on peacefully in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi and other places and states should not be allowed to invoke the stringent law against the protestors.

“You show us a specific instance where it has been done. We cannot issue a blanket order. If a general direction is passed, this will create a chaos. You don’t know what is going on in Calcutta, Tripura and Assam. Properties are being burnt and that may be organised. We don’t know the antecedents of people,” the top court said.