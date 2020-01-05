Call for granting citizenship to trafficked women

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Director of NGO Anyay Rahit Zindagi Arun Pandey has said the central government should have made provisions to grant citizenship to trafficked woman under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, as these women face risks to their lives in their home countries.

The director of Arz, which works for protection and rehabilitation of victims of commercial sexual exploitation in Goa, cited a recent case of a woman from Bangladesh (Muslim by birth and Hindu by practice) who after being rescued from prostitution, narrated her ordeal and the risk she would face if repatriated.

“The victim has been exploited in our country. And also if she is sent back the traffickers cannot be prosecuted. Going back is a risk to her life. Hence why should not she be granted citizenship,” Pandey asked, adding that citizenship should be granted only in those “cases where the victims face risk to life… as they don’t have family members there, or the family had sold them”.

The Goa police in the last five years have rescued 55 foreigners of which 23 were from Bangladesh. Some of the rescued women from Bangladesh had expressed their fears of danger to their lives if they are deported.

When asked about how the issue is being tackled at the moment, Pandey said, “We are contacting NGOs there to ensure that the rescued women are provided protection. NGOs have limitations, and we are trying to reduce the women’s vulnerabilities,” Pandey explained.

Referring to the protection given by the United States to the trafficked persons, Pandey said, “In India too, there should be such a provision. They (victims) should be provided temporary visa to stay to help the prosecution and those victims who have dangers to their lives should be granted citizenship.”

As per the official website of the department of homeland security, US, the victims of human trafficking are given ‘T-nonimmigrant’ status. ‘T-nonimmigrant’ status is a temporary immigration benefit that enables certain victims of a severe form of human trafficking to remain in the United States for up to four years if they have





assisted law enforcement in an investigation or prosecution of human trafficking.

‘T-nonimmigrant’ status is also available for certain qualifying family members of trafficking victims. ‘T-nonimmigrants’ are eligible for employment authorisation and certain federal and state benefits and services.

‘T-nonimmigrants’ who qualify may also be able to adjust their status and become lawful permanent residents.