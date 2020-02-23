Calangute VP procures 4 more vehicles for garbage collection

Calangute: The Calangute village panchayat has taken another step forward to keep its village spick and span by procuring 4 small garbage collection vehicles to carry out door-to-door garbage collection.

The vehicles have been bought under the panchayat fund at a cost of Rs 26 lakh. At the launch of the vehicles, Calangute sarpanch Franciso Rodrigues said that the four small vehicles would be in a position to enter narrow lanes and help improve garbage collection.

Naikawaddo panch member Sudesh Mayenkar, while addressing the gathering, said that with the spike in number of tourists, more garbage is generated as such everyone should co-operate on the issue.

The panchayat has also procured 3 other big vehicles to collect garbage and they are being modified for garbage collection. The panchayat is also planning to buy small vehicles running on batteries and can have access to every nook and corner of the village to collect garbage.

ZP member Dattaprasad Dabolkar, who was the chief guest for the function, said that garbage collection is a continuous process.

He made suggestions to conduct tree plantation drive as many trees in Calangute have been cut down for development works.

Deputy sarpanch Pooja Matkar proposed the vote of thanks.