Calangute Covid19: Michael says lady did not get tested at border; CM says human error

After a 76 yr old lady was tested positive for covid19, Ports Minister Michael lobo admitted that she had entered without testing. When the Goa365 questioned Calangute MLA Michael Lobo about the lady how she entered Goa Michael said she walked into Goa across the border without being checked. She is supposed to have directly got down from the other side and walked into Goa, and sat in the Car that had come to pick her up.

Can you come across without getting tested? As cases rise and the chief minister says all cases are from across the border, his own minister said that one escaped and has caused a scare in Calangute.