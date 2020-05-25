Calangute, Candolim residents enjoy serene beaches

During the lockdown people on the North Goa coastal belt have experienced a different side of Goa. A few locals shared their thoughts with NT NETWORK

Ramandeep Kaur | NT

Panaji

It has been more than two months since the lockdown was enforced and the entire state like other parts of the country has nearly come to a halt. This is most evident in North Goa’s popular tourist destinations of Candolim and Calangute.

Known for their vibrant nightlife and swarming beaches, today these venues are vacant. The streets are now no longer filled with traffic or teeming with tourists and restaurants and shacks and other public areas are left abandoned.

And while tourism has declined significantly during the lockdown, Candolim-based Merlyn Dsouza says she feels lucky to get a glimpse of a Goa like never before.

“These days you can see the real Goa – serene streets, susegad life, no traffic, no constant noise of people on the road. I don’t think anyone ever imagined this scenario in Goa because tourists have been here every season,” she said, adding the income of the state has gone down but we shouldn’t mourn because our state deserves a break too.

“A lot has changed on the coastal belt since the first phase of the lockdown, with hotels and restaurants closed, shops and small stalls closed, absolutely no movement of vehicles on roads and people staying indoors,” said Darryl Fernandes from Calangute.

About the changes on the coastal belt, he said that the tourism industry has been greatly affected with no tourists coming in and the ones already here either stranded or making arrangements to get back home.

“With more awareness and restrictions being lifted during the latter phases of the lockdown, things have improved with the help of social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands at all times and other precautions. Life on the coastal belt will continue as it is with people gradually giving importance to other occupations as well as trying to take the necessary steps to bounce back,” he added.

Baga resident Minyola Fernandes too said that a lot has changed since the first lockdown was enforced. No tourists or locals were seen outside because of the strict action taken by the police officers.

“Now the beach looks so beautiful, it’s not overcrowded, it’s peaceful and the best part is that the waters are clean again. And the shore is clear of garbage,” she said.

For the past couple of years, she informed that Baga was completely packed with tourists and locals. It used to be overcrowded with no place to walk, garbage thrown around the shore, traffic jams, etc.

She said, “I have never seen Baga empty, and all I can say is that nature is healing itself all over again. Just like every part of the world right now.” Fernandes, whose family runs a hotel and a few guest houses, said that the virus has directly affected the tourism industry and tourists are definitely going to be missed whether it’s seeing them on the beach or in hotels and other businesses as well.

“Tourism is a major part of us Goans. Goa will need to push for tourism to restart because a lot of businesses are suffering losses. Although Baga is peaceful, clean, and beautiful now, once we overcome this pandemic, Goa will want tourists to come back,” added Fernandes.