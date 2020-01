The church backed anti CAA, NPR, NCR rally in Margao was huge. Goa 365 spoke to many of the BJP Catholic MLAs and ministers as well as MLAs backing the government on the issue.

Their take on the issue was that there should be a debate and doubts in the minds of all communities should be removed.

They are also planning on meeting the archbishop to try and allay the fears in the minds of the church on the issue.