CAA a well thought-out amendment brought by govt: Cabral

Quepem: Minister for Power Nilesh Cabral unfurled the national tricolour to mark the taluka-level Republic Day celebration at Quepem Sports Complex, Quepem on Sunday.

Cabral, highlighting various aspects of CAA, NPR and NRC, said that the CAA is a well thought-out amendment brought out by the government.

The citizens of the country need not fear anything, he said and appealed to the people to use proper forums to allay their

fear on any aspects and not to resort to violence, as a means to be heard.

Speaking further, he said the Constitution of India was drafted taking the views of all the leaders and the society. The Constitution protects the secular, democratic and social fabric of the nation, he said and called upon the people to supplement the efforts of the government to scale up the development in taking the State to new heights.

Chairperson of Quepem Municipal Council, Dayesh Naik, Deputy Collector, Rohit Kadam, DySP, Kiran Podwal, mamlatdars, Ramesh Goankar and Rosario Carvalho were amongst those present on the occasion. Earlier, the Power Minister inspected the guard of honour led by PSI, Mayur Sawant and later the march past of contingents of police and students of various schools. National integration songs and cultural programmes were presented by school students.