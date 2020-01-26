CAA a threat to Goans’ future, will raise issue in Assembly: Churchill

Margao: Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao has said he would take up the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as recent incidents regarding a credit society where hundreds of locals have lost their savings.

Speaking to media persons in Margao on Saturday, Alemao said the growing concern regarding the CAA would be taken up at the next Assembly session. “I have made it clear that I will support the government if they do something good, but this CAA is something that will threaten the future of our Goan children. I will raise the issue either at zero hour or as a calling attention. I would like to move a resolution as well, but I would require more support from other MLAs,” he said.

Stating that with almost all the youth shifting to UK using Portuguese passports, Alemao said Goans would be at a loss when Brexit goes through.

“The UK economy is worse than ours in India and if those who have gone with Portuguese passports are sent back to Portugal, they will have no work. If they come back to Goa, they will have no citizenship and will be sent to detention camps. This is wrong and against the people and I will not support it,” said Alemao.

He also said he would raise the issue of the alleged fraud committed at a credit society where hundreds of people have lost their money. “People had invested their money in it and are now being denied it. Similar incidents had happened in 2010 and 2013 in Curtorim where there were FIRs registered and now in 2019 it has happened in Colva. If this issue was raised in 2010 and 2013 the people would not have put their money there. I will raise this issue in the House,” he said.

Locals from Colva, Curtorim and Loutolim had last month met Alemao and informed him of the alleged scam seeking his intervention. According to him, the alleged scam totals an estimated Rs 39 crore.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Cooperation Govind Gaude said that the registrar of cooperative societies had already dissolved the society’s board and appointed a new administrator and auditor to investigate the scam. He also said that FIRs would be filed against those involved in the fraud after the auditor had prepared the report.