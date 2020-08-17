28 C
Panjim
Monday, August 17, 2020
National News

BSF nabs Pak fisherman, seizes 4 boats off Kutch

Updated:
- Advertisement -

Bhuj: Four Pakistani boats were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday from ‘Harami Nallah’ creek along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, the force said.

A Pakistani fisherman, identified as Alla Bachao Siddique (25), from Sindh province of Pakistan was apprehended, while others managed to escape, it said.

A patrolling team of the BSF’s Bhuj unit observed movement of four to five Pakistani men on boats near the ‘Harami Nallah’, in Kutch region, around 6 am, it said.

“The Pakistani fishermen were attempting to enter into Indian territory by taking advantage of the rough sea state. The alert patrol party of Border Security Force intercepted the Pakistani intruders the moment they tried to enter into Indian territory, while the intruders also saw the BSF patrol party and jumped into the water,” the BSF said in a statement.

“The BSF patrol team chased them and apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized four Pakistani fishing boats. Rest of the fishermen managed to escape into Pakistani territory by taking advantage of slushy and marshy terrain of the area,” it said.All four seized boats were searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from them, the border guarding force said.

In view of the incident, the BSF launched a thorough search operation of the area which was underway in the evening as well and nothing suspicious was recovered thus far, it added.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,408FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,598FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

Goa’s COVID-19 toll crosses 100-mark

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK300 fresh cases of infection detected in last 24 hoursSurge continuesPanajiWith six more patients succumbing to COVID-19 on Sunday, the total...
Read more
Goa News

Housing complex atop Ponda hillock in precarious state after landslip

Team NT - 0
NT Network Ponda As the state bore the brunt of incessant rainfall on Sunday, several incidents of tree falls,...
Read more
Goa News

259 active COVID cases in Bicholim taluka

Team NT - 0
Sankhali: With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the area under Mayem health centre, local MLA Pravin Zantye held an urgent...
Read more
Goa News

Cops bust rave party, seize drugs worth over Rs 9 lakh

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The Crime Branch police busted a rave party, arrested 23 persons including three women foreign nationals and a former Bollywood actor...
Read more
Goa News

Yet another spike of 369 COVID cases

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji The state recorded yet another spike of 369 COVID cases on Saturday, taking...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

National News

Parliament’s monsoon session to witness many first-time measures

Editor - 0
New Delhi: Hectic preparations are underway for the monsoon session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
National News

BEL supplies 30000 ventilators in 4 months amid corona pandemic

Team NT - 0
Bengaluru: Contributing its share to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has rolled out a whopping 30,000 ventilators in...
Read more
National News

58 more arrested for Bengaluru riots

Team NT - 0
Bengaluru: As part of its investigation into the riots that rocked the city’s eastern suburb on August 11 night, police arrested 58...
Read more
National News

Private train operators given freedom to choose halt stations

Team NT - 0
New Delhi: Private operators who will be handed over 150 trains to ply on 109 routes by the Railways will have the...
Read more
National News

Modi, BJP leaders pay tributes on Vajpayee’s death anniversary

Team NT - 0
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP top brass on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001