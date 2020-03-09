Bringing cities together

NT BUZZ

The fifth South Asian Cities summit was recently held at Cidade de Goa with an objective of building a better urban future for coming generations. The theme for the conference was ‘10 years to SDGs – Enabling linkages between SDGs and city development to build a better urban future.’

The summit was organised by the All India Institute of Local Self-Government to build a platform where city mayors along with senior officials from municipal corporations from South Asian cities can share their knowledge, experiences with each other and contribute their bit in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chief guest for the occasion was Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant. In his address, Sawant said that the summit is a well thought of platform that brings together stakeholders and delegates under one roof to discuss the practices of SDGs, and under the guidance of the United Nations, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals can be achieved. “It is an extensive list, each of us can concentrate on one goal and work towards it,” he said. Sawant added that it is not only the government’s job but also the job of the citizens to work towards attaining these goals.

The guest of honour, mayor of Panaji city, Uday Madkaikar stated that in order to achieve the SDGs people must come together. “All of us are aware that to achieve the SDGs we have limited time and we can achieve that together,” he said. He also discussed the Corporation of the City of Panaji’s achievements towards sustainability.

Also present at the summit was head of cooperation, European Union, Jerome Pons. In his address, Pons said that cities are heroes in developing SDGs. “The United Nations has recognised this at an early time; it is important to improve the quality of city life. The European Union has been a strong supporter of these goals,” he said.