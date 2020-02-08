Booked for Valentine’s Day

Literati Bookshop and Cafe, Calangute is organsing a Valentine’s Day special event on February14, 6:30 p.m. with a discussion about two recently published books by Mumbai-based journalist, columnist and author, Kalpana Sharma

The first work ‘Single by Choice: Happily Unmarried women’ is an anthology of essays by 13 women from varied backgrounds. Edited by Sharma, it looks at singledom from different experiences, the essays share a common sentiment that “being single is not a grim business

Her second work in ‘The Silence and the Storm: Narratives on violence against women in India’ looks at how violence against women in India has barely changed over the years, despite laws being reformed.

Sharma, who has written on gender issues for over thirty years, goes deep into the subject in ‘The Silence and the Storm’. She argues that violence against women is not restricted to sexual assault, rape, domestic violence and child sexual abuse. What of the violence that developmental policy and environmental destruction wreaks on women—on their health, on their workload, on their mobility? Poor women lose their lands, their livelihoods and access to common resources like forests and rivers. There is also the violence in which women are often collateral damage. In conflict zones, men take up arms on behalf of the state or an ideology but the cost is not just loss of life on both sides, but also the

trauma inflicted on women caught in the middle. Sexual violence against women in India is also inevitably linked with the kind of politics that dominates today—sectarian politics that feeds on, breeds, encourages, and inflames societal divisions. And, as always, in the battle between warring groups, women pay the price.

In her book, Sharma provides the necessary perspective to understand violence against women in India in the larger context of the politics and economics of

the country. At the event, Sharma will be in conversation with writer and publisher Shaila Shah to explore the themes and messages of these important works.

