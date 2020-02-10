BOI flags off Har Ghar Dastak campaign

Team B&C | NT

Bank of India, Goa zone celebrated its flagship campaign Har Ghar Dastak 3.1 on February 7. The campaign aimed at meeting maximum existing and prospective customers and recovery of NPA in all eligible accounts. “Through the campaign our focus is to increase our market share and make the slogan, One Bank, One Team, One Dream a reality,” said Sulabha Rathod, zonal manager in the presence of Ashok Madan, deputy zonal manager. During the campaign sanction letters for home loans and vehicle loans were distributed. Separate interactive session were scheduled for the customers to discuss their concerns and share feedback on products

and services.