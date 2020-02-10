BOI flags off Har Ghar Dastak campaign

Team B&C | NT
Bank of
India, Goa zone celebrated its flagship campaign Har Ghar Dastak 3.1 on
February 7. The campaign aimed at meeting maximum existing and prospective
customers and recovery of NPA in all eligible accounts. “Through the campaign
our focus is to increase our market share and make the slogan, One Bank, One
Team, One Dream a reality,” said Sulabha Rathod, zonal manager in the presence
of Ashok Madan, deputy zonal manager. During the campaign sanction letters
for home loans and vehicle loans were distributed. Separate interactive
session were scheduled for the customers to discuss their concerns and share
feedback on products
and services.