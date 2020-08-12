BJP living on borrowed oxygen: Sardinha

There seems to be a difference of opinion in the Congress as it prepares for elections. South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha has come out strongly saying that the grand old party should contest the next Assembly. elections alone. He said during last elections there was loose alliance with other candidates but the winning candidates later joined the BJP to form the government.

The leader of opposition Digamaber had floated the idea that all opposition parties should join together to fight the BJP. This is what the MP is referring. Sardinha said there is enough time to strengthen the party in the state.