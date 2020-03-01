BJP launches campaign in Priol constituency

Ponda: With an aim to win all the three Zilla Panchayat seats coming under the Priol constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, launched its election campaign, declaring Shramesh Bhosle as the candidate for Betki–Khandola seat.

The campaign was launched by seeking blessings of the deity Shree Devki Krishna at Marcel; on the occasion, Priol MLA and Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude announced unconditional support to all the candidates of BJP contesting the ZP elections.

“As I am a part of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, I have decided to extend my full support to all the BJP candidates in the Priol constituency. If we want to win these seats with good majority, we need to work unitedly and I have decided to contribute my bit towards that,” Gaude said.

When asked whether he would be joining the BJP in the future, Gaude denied such a plan.

“We have joined hands to form government and it is my duty to support them to strengthen this bond,” he said.

BJP leader and former speaker Vishawas Satarkar expressed confidence that the BJP will win all ZP seats in the Priol constituency.

“We are getting a good response from the people with the support extended by the MLA Govind Gaude. The Betki Khandola candidate, who has joined the party, is his supporter,” Satarkar said.

He also said that on Monday, the BJP will declare its candidates for Priol and Vere Vagurme – Curti ZP seats.