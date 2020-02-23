BJP has manipulated reservations, alleges Girish

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar has hit out at the BJP for ‘misusing’ the power to ‘manipulate’ the reservations of various Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Goa to their advantage.

Reacting to Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias’ video statement, which has gone viral, wherein he says that ‘Chief Minister can do anything if he wants’, Chodankar said that this video brings to the fore the hidden agenda of BJP in Goa to bulldoze the democratic functioning.

“Truth prevails, as MLA Dias reveals Sawant can roll back the Zilla Panchayat reservations. The Congress stands vindicated on the match fixing charge and blatant misuse of power by BJP. Let’s hope another roll back happens soon,” Chodankar said in a statement issued here.

He claimed that a written reply by the central government in the Lok Sabha has revealed that Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho has failed to give more powers to panchayats and gram sabhas. “The reply reveals that Goa is the only state which has not launched any scheme for empowerment of panchayats. The answer given is zero,” the Goa Congress president claimed.

Chodankar said that the BJP is fully aware that they have lost support base in Goa. “Now they are desperately trying to use other methods to try their luck. I have reports of huge offers being made to probable candidates,” he said.