The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has declared a list of 18 candidates for ZP elections. 14 from North Goa and 4 from South Goa. Nominations for ZP elections started from Thursday.

BJP state president Sadanand Tanavde declared candidates for North Goa in Harmal, Morji, Dhargal, Aldona, Siolim, Torxem, Anjuna, Calangute, Karapur-Sarvan, Maye, Pale, Onda, Keri and Nagargao. The South Goa constituencies are Dovorlim, Barshem, Khola and Usgao-Ganje.