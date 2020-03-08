BJP, Congress face litmus test in Velim

Margao: In the aftermath of former Congress MLA switching loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party now faces a litmus test to retain its strong bastion the Velim zilla panchayat seat.

The constituency has come in the limelight as the Congress has turned to a politically little know Julio Fernandes who by profession is a bus conductor who in all probability will be taking on Anthony Rodrigues as independent with outside support from Velim MLA Filip Nery Rodrigues as the BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the Velim seat.

The Congress camp which has surprised many with the announcement of Fernandes as its candidate as he is little known in the political circles and has not represented the people even in panchayats, however outside the political circles, Fernandes has been known for his hard work and his rise from a humble beginning.

The Congress also received a shot in the arm as Velim sarpanch Savio D’silva along with his supporters has joined the party.

On the other hand, villages of Chinchinim, Assolna and Ambelim have been Congress strongholds and while the panchayats have switched sides with the MLA to take up development works in the villages, the Congress is optimistic that the people will still support the party in the zilla panchayat elections slated later this month.

In the 2012 assembly elections, while the Congress had lost Velim seat to independent candidate Benjamin Silva, the BJP has failed to make much inroads despite having had fielded a candidate against Silva who had extended support to the party.

Overall the elections will be an acid test for both camps as the electorate will decide the fate of the candidates.