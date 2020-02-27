BJP announces first list of candidates

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that it will win the forthcoming zilla panchayat elections in Goa with a thumping majority, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced some of its candidates for these polls scheduled to take place in 50 constituencies on March 22.

Following the meeting of the state election committee of BJP attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Tanawde announced the list of 18 candidates of his party for the forthcoming ZP polls, introducing 12 new faces in the first line-up.

The list included 14 candidates for North Goan constituencies, and four candidates in the South Goan constituencies. Out of these 18 candidates, six are sitting ZP members.

Addressing a press conference, Tanawde said the rest of the candidates of his party will be announced by February 29. He also said the BJP will support some Independent candidates for this poll.

The state BJP president said that the mandals of the party had been asked to recommend the respective candidates to the state BJP election committee, and the winnable candidates were selected by the committee.

The 18 selected candidates in North Goa include Harmal – Anant Gadekar; Morjim – Dhananjay Shetgaonkar; Dhargal – Manohar Dhargalkar; Torse – Seema Rama Khadpe; Siolim – Sanisha Toraskar; Aldona – Manisha Naik; Anjuna – Niharika Mandrekar; Calangute – Dattaprasad Dabholkar; Karapur-Sarvan – Mahesh Anant Sawant; Mayem – Shankar Chodankar;

Pale – Gopal Surlkar; Honda – Sagun Wadkar; Keri – Devyani Gawas and Nagargao – Rajeshri Kale.

Those announced for South Goan ZP constituencies are Usgao-Ganje – Umakant Gaude; Davorlim – Ulhas Tuyekar; Barce – Khushali Velip, and Khola – Shanu Velip.

Tanawde said the Congress party is confused on contesting these elections, and hence making allegations as regards the reservation of constituencies and the unavailability of electoral roll.

The state BJP president also brushed aside the objection taken by some of the BJP members, including party MLA Clafasio Dias, over reservation of some constituencies.

“It is the state election commission, who reserves the constituencies and not the BJP,” he remarked.