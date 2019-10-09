Vespa and Aprilia announce funtabulous festive offer

PANAJI: Piaggio India is back with its festive offer and has announced a fun-filled and lucrative ‘Funtabulous Offer’ on its Vespa and Aprilia range of two-wheelers. Aimed at the festive season, customers can avail this unique offer from August to October and earn benefits worth INR 10,000 on both the brands. Aligned to the demands for 125 cc scooters, Piaggio India recently launched Aprilia Storm and Vespa Urban Club which can be availed through the ‘Funtabulous Offer’ along with the existing range of sporty Aprilia SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race and iconic Vespa SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150 and Elegante. Through the offer, consumers can also enjoy five years warranty and insurance on 125 cc Vespa and Aprilia models and benefits for 150 cc models. Under the ‘Funtabulous Offer’, customers can enjoy five years free warranty which includes two years of comprehensive warranty and three years of extended warranty. The customers can also avail free ‘On Road Assist’ and labour free service for the first year of purchase, clubbed with PayTM benefits worth INR 6000. Additionally, Vespa and Aprilia consumers can benefit from free insurance worth upto INR 4000, where all 125 cc models get five years of third-party free insurance and all 150 cc models get insurance benefits. NT

GMA Annual Lecture Oct 10

The Goa Management Association (GMA) will hold its Annual General Meeting at Hotel Mandovi, Convention Hall, Panaji, Goa on 10th October 2019 at 4.30 pm. The meeting will be followed by GMA Annual Day Function and the ‘GMA Annual Lecture’ at 5.30 pm. Sunder Advani, Chairman and Managing Director, Ramada Caravela Beach Resort, Goa, will be the keynote speaker. The Annual GMA Awards in various categories will also be presented at the function. The GMA Annual Lecture is open to all. Kindly confirm your attendance by email : office @gmagoa.com