BITSAA organises the 4th BGM

BITS Pilani Alumni Association (BITSAA) with their alma mater BITS Pilani, organised the fourth edition of BITSAA Global Meet (BGM) at the BITS Pilani, K K Birla Goa Campus. BITSAA has over 84000 alumni spanning over six decades.

BGM was attended by over 1100 participants including alumni of the four campuses, namely, Pilani, Dubai, Goa and Hyderabad.

Educator, innovator and eco-warrior, Sonam Wangchuk set the tone for the event with an inspiring vision of simplicity and sustainability. The event matched his vision of environment consciousness in the best way – it was eco-friendly and used no disposables or single use plastics and instead used steel bottles, water dispensers and reusable crockery.

Using technology to reach a much wider audience, the entire three-day event was available over a phone app which connected organisers, who are alumni themselves, with the delegates, and all main events were telecast live to reach worldwide audiences.

Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam Birla in his welcome note called upon alumni as brand custodians to “come together as an active entity to infuse new ideas and possibilities” and to benchmark themselves with the alumni of the most prestigious schools globally. Vice Chancellor, professor Souvik Bhattacharya exhorted the alumni to work together on the journey to excellence in his welcome address.

Alumnus of the institute, CEO of Flex, Revathi Advaithi presented insights into managing businesses with repeatable processes and consistent goals, inspiring girls to break all ceilings and students to pursue their dreams.

Articulate cricketer and engineer, Anil Kumble enthralled the audience with his journey with his plan B, cricket. Plan A of course was engineering.

The theme of the event was Finding Purpose, Creating Value, Inspiring Excellence. Each of these themes inspired multiple sessions running in parallel tracks. Speakers and topics ranged from India’s space odyssey, building unicorns and careers in social causes and sports and startup pitches under BITS spark. Alumni mentored the present students in a special session. An interaction with the current directors of all campuses and the alumni relations team gave a view on the current goings on in the campuses and future plans.

Alumni in civil services discussed their challenges and contributions for the country. CEO L&T Infotech, Sanjay Jalona received recognition as a distinguished alumnus of the institute.

Proving that engineers can be creative too, exhiBITS showcased charcoals, sketches, oil paints, digital art photography and book covers by the alumni.

Musician, Arko Mukhaerjee captured the evenings with his mellifluous rendition of folk songs in many languages and contemporary music.

Lively performances by the alumni, students of dance, drama, mime and art clubs added to the fun elements. The event ended on a high with an electrifying and charging drum circle and a surprise dance performance

by students.