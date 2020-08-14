28 C
Biden, Harris shred Trump’s White House record

Updated:
PTI

Washington

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a maiden public appearance with his running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday during which the Indian-American shredded Donald Trump’s White House record, saying that the president is not “up to the job.”

Jointly appearing in Wilmington, Delaware, to make their election case for the first time as running mates, Biden said his pick for the party’s vice presidential nominee is “smart, tough and a proven fighter for the country’s middle class”.

“She knows how to make the hard calls. She’s ready to do this job on day one. And we’re both ready to get to work rebuilding this nation and building a better,” he said.

The event was not open to the public due to coronavirus prevention needs. Both Biden and Harris walked on stage wearing masks to address a socially distanced group of masked journalists. 

Harris said that once elected, the Biden administration will create millions of jobs, fight climate change and build an affordable care act among various other strong initiatives for the welfare of Americans.

