Bid to convince Marle-Tirval locals to exercise franchise

South Goa collector Ajit Roy along with Canacona deputy collector Pritidas Gaonkar, mamlatdar Vimod Dalal, PWD assistant engineer (internal roads) Elvis Fernandes visited the Marle-Tirval twin hamlets on Friday to convince the locals to exercise their franchise in the upcoming ZP elections.

The villagers had boycotted the general election in 2019 to protest against non-availability of basic facilities in the area.

On Friday, the government officials spoke to the tribal leaders as well as elected representatives of the wards. During this interaction, the earlier demands were once again placed before the government officials by the tribal leaders.

Along with a 2.9 km motorable road, villagers demanded underground electricity cabling, regular bus service, piped water supply and a mobile tower.

After listening to their grievances, the villagers were assured of a proper tarred road before the monsoon season. The meeting was attended by over hundred villagers which included tribal leaders and women.

Sarpanch Jagdish Gaonkar, a resident of Tirval, told this daily that after the assurance given by the authorities on behalf of the government, the villagers have now decided to exercise their franchise in the March ZP election.