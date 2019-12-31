Bid adieu to 2019 with an ‘Old Man’ cactus

Miguel Braganza

A houseplant that has a lot of character and personality is the ‘Old Man’ cactus or the Cephalocereus senilis. It is not a senile plant as the name and the ‘white hair’ may indicate, but a robust plant that is best kept dormant during winter in cooler climates. It is definitely not a wrinkly-skinned plant or one on social security dole. The fluffy white tufts of hair over the surface of the cactus body are actually elongated thorns. The appearance is reminiscent of a senior citizen’s head, lightly cushioned by sparse, long, billowy hair. It is suitable for growing indoors.

And just as the elderly require the sun or Vitamin D to have strong bones, the ‘Old Man’ cactus too needs a good dosage of sunlight. Give an Old Man cactus as much light as you can provide in your home. The plant tolerates any amount of sunlight, and it is truly more the merrier. The more light the plant receives, the longer and thicker its white ‘hair’ will grow.

The watering of a cactus must be regulated. Water it till all the soil is wet and the excess drains out of the drainage hole in the pot. Water the cactus again, days after the soil has dried out. Unlike hydrophytes or water-loving plants, the cactus is a xerophyte that needs a dry spell between watering. An Old Man cactus is more likely to be damaged from over-watering than under-watering. It is important not to water it unless the soil is dry for a few days. Giving the plant less water than usual in the winter encourages the plant to go dormant until springtime.

Always use a small pot when planting a cactus. It feels lonely when planted in an oversized pot and tends not to grow. When the roots emerge through the drainage hole and begin to form a mat at the base of the pot, it is time to shift the cactus to a slightly bigger pot. Use the special cactus mix containing coarse sand while re-potting or potting-on into a larger pot. Use crocks or broken tile bits to keep the drainage hole unclogged.

The hair of the Old Man cactus becomes brown and dirty with dust. You need to clean it like you would at a salon. Cover the potting mix with a sheet of plastic so that the detergent does not seep into the soil. Apply a solution of water and detergent with a brush and then rinse the plant with plain water to clean the white ‘hair’. Or, simply accept that your Old Man cactus is beginning to look more like a young man. We normally associate cacti with deserts, not really stopping to think that the Brahma-Kamal or Epiphyllum species is actually a cactus that grows on trees in the rainforests of the Amazon region of Latin America. Similarly, the Christmas cactus or Shlumbergera species is a native of the coastal mountains of Brazil, grow quite well and bear flowers in Goa. Each cactus is as different as each of our friend. Ladies will know best how to handle an ‘Old Man’, even if it is only a cactus bristling with thorns.

See you again in the New Year 2020.