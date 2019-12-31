Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen songs become protest anthems in Assam

Guwahati: As thousands of people in Assam take to the streets to voice their opposition to the amended citizenship law, old icon Bhupen Hazarika and newer idol Zubeen Garg have helped the protests find a tune.

‘Biswa Bijoyee Naujowan’ by Hazarika is sung by people during protests against the contentious Citizenship Act, besides ‘Jai Aai Axom’ (Glory to Mother Assam), a powerful song of the state that has now become the rallying cry of the movement.

At a tea stall in Chandmari or a paan shop in Ganeshguri in Guwahati, people can be seen listening to Garg’s famous songs like ‘Maya’ or ‘Politics Nokoriba Bondhu’ on mobile phones.

Garg, 47, who is now one of the most vocal faces of the movement against the contentious citizenship law, says culture is a very integral part of any person’s or community’s identity. “This movement is also about our Assamese identity, driven by our ancient culture and traditions, clothes, food, language and songs,” Garg said. “Youth and women of Assam are our major strength in this agitation against the CAA. And, together we sing songs during protests, infusing energy into each other.”

While the agitation in Assam against the contentious law seeks its revocation, many protesters said they have joined the movement because of perceived fear of Assamese culture “getting subjugated” in the wake of influx of Bangladeshi immigrants to the state. “We don’t want to become a cultural or linguistic minority in our own home state. In the past, Bengali language had been imposed on Assamese, and we fear it might happen again in future,” said film-maker Garima Garg. “So, this movement is also driven by an urge to safeguard our cultural legacy. And, I am happy so many youths have joined it.” “We are not being anti-Bengali, we have read Rabindranath Tagore and we even have a Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati. But, we are just worried about our own culture,”

she said.

Garima, wife of Zubeen Garg, feels the agitation against the Citizenship Act has brought people of Assam, especially the youth, closer to their culture. “Assamese have always taken pride in their culture, from literature to cinema, clothes to songs, but perhaps many had taken it for granted. And now with mass protests, that cultural connection is really tugging at their hearts and those who loved Assamese culture, for them the bond has become stronger,”

she said.

From Latasil playground to Chandmari grounds, two major centres of protests in Guwahati, a large number of artistes, wearing ‘gamosas’, have joined the movement, singing songs to show dissent.

Besides the Gargs, several other personalities from the music, arts and film fraternity, including actors Barsha Rani Bishaya, Prastuti Parashar and Nishita Goswami, and singers Krishnamoni Chutia, Dikshu and Manas Robin, have vocally supported the movement and taken part in various protests.