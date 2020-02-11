Bhagwati SC, Taleigao SC secure wins

NT NETWORK

Agassaim

Bhagwati Sports Club registered a solitary goal win over Odxel Sports Club in the GFA Third Division League Ilhas Zone match played at Agassaim ground, on Sunday.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first half, but in the second half substitute Rajesh Kankonkar scored in 78th minute which ultimately proved to be the match-winning goal for Bhagwati SC.

At Taleigao ground: Marcel Sports Club defeated SAI Training Centre 2-1. Dattaraj TArkar and Sohan Phadte scored for the winners while SAI Training Centre pulled a goal back through Madar.