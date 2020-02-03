Bergwijn makes dream debut as Spurs stun City

London: Steven Bergwijn made an instant impact on his Tottenham Hotspur debut with a stunning opener in his side’s 2-0 win over champions Manchester City in an incident-packed Premier League game on Sunday.

The Dutch midfielder, signed this week from PSV Eindhoven, swept home a right-foot volley three minutes after City had been reduced to 10 men when Oleksandr Zinchenko was shown a second yellow card on the hour.

With City stretched Son Heung-min added a second in the 71st minute with a deflected effort, allowing Spurs manager Jose Mourinho to

get the better of his old adversary Pep Guardiola for only the sixth time in 23 clashes.

City remain 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool and only had themselves to blame for a sixth defeat of the season as they wasted several gilt-edged chances and missed yet

another penalty when Hugo Lloris saved

Ilkay Gundogan’s spot kick.

Sergio Aguero was unusually profligate

for City, striking the post in the first half

and missing two other chances.

While City’s pursuit of Liverpool has long run out of steam, a second

successive league win revived Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish.

They moved up to fifth in the table, four points behind London rivals Chelsea.