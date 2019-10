The High court on Monday set aside the order of the National Green Tribunal staying the Goa Shack policy. Now the decks are cleared for finalisation of shack allotment in both North and South Goa.

However, the government was told to prepare the Coastal Zone Management Plan as soon as possible.

Around 259 shacks are to come up in south Goa and a little more than 100 in North Goa.

The NGT had stayed the governments shack policy as the state had not finalised its CZMP.