Bardez home to over 50% of Goa’s registered spas

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

Panaji: Spas and massage parlours are the new fad and many of them have sprung up in the state over a decade and a half.

Ever since the government amended the Goa Public Health (Amendment) Rules in 2010 to provide for compulsory registration of spas and massage parlours, as many as 148 such facilities have been registered in the state.

It is interesting to note that more than half of the 148 registered spas and massage parlours are located in Bardez taluka alone, while the rest are spread all over the state.

As per the data provided by the directorate of health services, 76 spas are located in Bardez, 31 in Salcete, while 30 spas and massage parlours are located in Tiswadi taluka. Seven spas and massage parlours have been registered in Mormugao, while one each has been registered in Quepem, Ponda, Curchorem and Pernem talukas.

As per the rules, the location of a spa and massage parlour shall be in a healthy surrounding that is free from sound pollution as far as possible or adequately soundproofed and having air-conditioned premises with at least 100 square feet treatment room with attached bath and toilet facilities. There has to be mandatory provision for male masseur for massage of males and female masseur for massage of females.

As per the rules, the medicine and oil used for the massage of one person cannot be used for the massage of another person. Moreover, suitable arrangements should be made for destruction and disposal of waste without affecting the environment.

The individual running a spa and massage parlour ought to exhibit name, licence number, details of licence, working hours of the spa and massage parlour in the premises or building in a manner clearly visible from outside. The operators must also maintain a register and case sheets for recording details of persons visiting the spa and massage parlour and availing the services.

The operators must exhibit details of employees, working hours of services, types of massages or services available including fees fixed for each item. The operators must provide for at least two male masseurs and two female masseurs and the proportion thereof must be increased as per the number of treatment rooms, state the rules.

As per the amendments brought to the Goa Public Health (Amendment) Act, 2014, a spa or massage parlour running without registration shall be liable to a fine of Rs 20,000 or the amount notified by the government.

No massage parlour or spa shall employ a masseur/therapist unless he/she holds a certificate of registration and a medical fitness certificate issued by a government hospital.

“If any masseur/therapist is found working in any massage parlour or spa without a valid certificate of registration, then he shall be liable to a fine of Rs 5,000 or any amount as notified by the government from time to time. The owner of such a massage parlour or spa will also be liable to a fine of Rs 10,000 or any amount as notified by the government from time to time,” state the rules.