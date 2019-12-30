Bandora, Kavlem VPs, Sudin boycott Curti flyover opening

Ponda: Former deputy chief minister and Marcaim MLA Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar along with the panchayat members of Bandora and Kavlem village panchayats boycotted the Curti bypass flyover inauguration function held on Sunday and termed the junction at the mouth of flyover at Safa Masjid as an accident-prone zone.

“There is an urgent need of installing traffic signals at the junction for the safety of the people,” demanded Dhavalikar and announced, “If the government can’t install one, Bandora panchayat is ready to install traffic signals on its own.”

Dhavalikar made this statement during a press briefing called at Bandora on Sunday. Members of Bandora and Kavlem village panchayats were also present.

“Despite several requests made by the villagers of Shapur area, which is a part of Bandora village, PWD Minister and his department has ignored the issue and inaugurated the flyover by closing one stretch of road. Due to this, the junction at Safa Masjid at the beginning of the Curti bypass flyover has turned accident-prone zone. Many vehicles coming from Ponda town take U-turn on Ponda-Belgaum highway to enter Shapur or KTC bus stand making it more dangerous,” he expressed.

“As the Marcaim MLA, I carried out correspondence with the PWD office on setting up traffic signal at the Safa Masjid junction for the safety of the people, but the PWD Minister replied that he can’t install traffic signals on the National Highway. This is ridiculous as many highways in the state have traffic signals and it seems the government is forcing the people towards danger by not making such a provision at Safa Masjid junction,” Dhavalikar said.

He further said that if the government can’t install traffic signals at Safa Masjid junction, the Bandora panchayat is ready to install it using their own funds for the people’s safety, if permitted by the government.

“Even, we can install CCTV cameras at the junction to monitor the traffic,” he added.