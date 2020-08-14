Balli PHC keeping virus at arm’s length

NT NETWORK

Margao

The primary health centre of Balli has turned to conducting antigen tests on people so as to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay. The PHC has also been seeing lesser number of COVID cases especially at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate.

The Balli PHC has been conducting around 20 antigen tests on an average per day while also taking swab samples for the RT-PCR tests. The number of cases, including those from Cuncolim, has also in recent times seen a reduction.

Balli PHC health officer Dr Mamata Kakodkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that on a daily basis 15 to 20 antigen tests are

conducted on people who come to the health centre. If there are doubts then swab samples are also collected for the RT-PCR testing; on an average three to five samples are taken in a day.

On Thursday, the PHC recorded two new COVID cases. However, no new cases have been reported at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate this week.

It is pertinent to note here that the High Court of Bombay at Goa has granted time for parties to respond to a COVID-related petition filed by a councillor of the Cuncolim municipal council Shashank Desai.

The petition has demanded that the industrial estate and areas around it should be declared as a containment zone owing to the rising number of COVID cases.

Legal counsels for the CMC stated that their responses would be put on record.

The court has placed the matter for hearing next week.

The HC also stated: “According to us, it will be best if the parties to this petition do not treat this as some sort of adversarial litigation and the approach is to find out solutions which are in the best interest of the members of the public.”