Ball set rolling for agriculture university at Codar

NT NETWORK

Margao

The ball has been set rolling for the proposed agriculture university at Codar after the agriculture department acquired 5 lakh square metres of land for the project. The university has been proposed to be set up on government land at the cost of Rs 410 crore.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this month, during in his budget speech, had announced setting up of an agriculture university in the state with budgetary provision for the same.

A highly-placed official informed that this will be only second university after Gujarat. The official said the government has acquired nearly 5 lakh square meters of land in the village, adding that, a research farm will also be setup at Codar.

Further he said the university will help farmers to brand their products as organic, as special emphasis will be laid on organic cultivation, which will help in marketing and will also get certification for the same.

The official informed that a project is also being proposed to bring 10,000 hectares of agricultural land under organic farming all over the state. He said the project ‘Paramparagat Krishi Vikas’ will take the state a step closer to becoming an organic farming state.

In Goa, he said there is a lot of scope to promote research in the field of organic farming not only on national scale, but also international scale.

Speaking to this daily, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said that with the budgetary provision, the department is committed to complete the university project at the earliest that will give agriculture a boost in the state.

He said that “under the project, I will bring brands like Reliance Fresh, Fab India, Amazon Grocery and other large players under the fold for procurement of produce from the organic farms and this will not only help farmers to increase organic output, but also help them get better price for the same.”

He also said that the government is working to resolve the problems faced by coconut farmers due to shortage of pluckers.

“I have started training programme for youth for coconut plucking; one such programme of 7 days recently concluded at Barcem and it received an overwhelming response,” he said.

On the support price, he said the ministry is studying the current support price given to farmers for not only cashew, but also for paddy and other crops, adding that, there is a provision to revise the support price given to farmers in the current fiscal year and same will be addressed at the earliest.