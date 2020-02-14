Baina lake aquaculture project could be replicated in other parts of state: Nery

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Minister for Water Resources Filipe Nery Rodrigues has said that the aquaculture in the lake at Sasmollem-Baina is an innovative pilot project and the same could be replicated in other parts of the state if it succeeds.

Rodrigues was speaking after reviewing the work on the aquaculture project at Sasmollem, Baina in the presence of Urban Development Minister Milind Naik, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, former MMC chairperson Deepak Naik, Jayant Jadhav and officials of the WRD.

Mentioning about the aquaculture project, Rodrigues said, “The project at Sasmollem-Baina is taken up on a pilot basis. The projects of this type will be taken up in other areas of the state, if it is proved to have a scope. We are doing conservation of water to treat it and use it for drinking purpose. I can ask my department to examine the quality of water after aquaculture is taken up to see what kind of fish can be bred here. The future proposals are to have solar fountain submersible pumps and breeding of fish in the tank.”

He praised Vasco MLA Almeida for desilting the lake and for his suggestion to construct side walls.

“The installing of solar aerators for oxygenation of the water body was aimed at increasing the storage and recharging ground water,” he said.

He disclosed that solar aerators would oxygenate the water to create healthy environment for fish and other aquatic organisms.

“This will enable to remove the odour and taste due to algae and gases and increase dissolved oxygen content in the water,” informed Rodrigues.

The Minister for WRD said that aquaculture is an innovative project and it has been taken up upon the request of Vasco MLA Almeida.

MLA Almeida said that various departments are involved in the aquaculture project such as fisheries, WRD, Urban Development etc.

“This is the first time we are taking up the project to recharge the groundwater. I am requesting the authorities and municipality to stop people from discharging sewage into the lake. We can breed fish that eat algae and weeds. The lake at Sasmollem-Baina is beautiful, and I wanted to develop and beautify it to set an example for others to follow,” said Almeida.

He also disclosed about his plan to beautify Maimollem lake, which is visited by different types of birds.

Earlier, Vasco MLA Almeida launched works on sewerage network in three different areas of Vasco, including near Ambabai temple at Mangor Hill, near State Bank of India and near Urvashi Hotel. The projects are estimated to cost Rs 2.20 crore.

Those present on the occasion included Urban Development Minister Naik, former speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajendra Arlekar, ward councillor Pascoal D’Souza and

others.