Austen power

ANNA FERNANDES

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is as enduring as it is endearing. Two centuries since its initial publication, the timeless classic has been subject to many a retelling – and now, a semi-musical retelling by Nirmala Institute of Education (NIE), that is all set to be staged on Sunday, February 9, 5 p.m. at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao

“Considering that Nirmala Institute of Education is a college with a majority strength of women compared to men; and that the story of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ mainly revolves around women and the struggles they face, I think ‘Pride and Prejudice’ fit well within the setup of the college,” says method master of English methodology and event coordinator, Sr Millie Pereira

The adaptation, directed by Fr Walter D’Souza from the Archdiocese of Mumbai, gives a modern spin coupled with a few creative liberties to the tale that revolves around the Bennet sisters and their mercenary mother’s attempts to marry them off. The play has also been structured in a way that gives importance to each character rather than spotlighting just one. The director has also taken certain liberties to modify the text for the modern audience.

After the auditions in September last year, an upbeat group of students from the Bachelor of Education section of NIE were selected to stage the play. “The students participating in the play are totally involved as actors and creators. It gives us immense joy to witness the dynamism of the students in preparing the props, designing the LED screens, crafting their costumes, etc. They have developed new skills – but more importantly they have learned the skill of coping with multiple tasks,” shares director of NIE, Rita Paes. In addition, the music and background score of the play has been compiled from various sources, while the choreography is original and has been created by the students themselves.

As future educators, the teacher trainees at NIE also believe that there is much that society can learn from the play. At its heart, this magnum opus titled ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is truly a worthy platform for the teacher-trainees to showcase their histrionic talent and creative potential to a larger audience, says Sr Millie.“The basic plot of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ relates to our everyday life. How we need to shake off our pride, or how we need to let go of our prejudices and work towards understanding one another before jumping to conclusions based on petty details. That’s the greatest learning we hope to instil in our audience,” she adds.

As for the cast and crew, the experience has been enriching to say the least. “As actors we have grown so much, over these last few months under Fr Walter’s direction,” says teacher trainee and cast member, Merle D’Aquino Henriques. “Theatre has always fascinated me and this play is an excellent opportunity for students of NIE to showcase their potential – be it in acting, singing, dancing and even in the nitty-gritties of technical work,” she adds.

Meet the director

The semi-musical production of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ will be Fr Walter D’Souza’s first time directing a play with an all-Goan cast. “It has been a great first experience and what I’ve learned is that everybody is willing and hard working. Days have become nights and nights have become days in getting things together,” he says, ahead of the show.

Fr Walter was earlier invited by Nirmala Institute of Education as a guest judge for an inter-collegiate one-act play competition titled ‘Masquerade’. He is a visiting professor at St Pius X Seminary and has to his credit three masters degrees in Scripture, Philosophy and English Literature. He is presently pursuing his PhD in Scripture from Jnana Deepa Vidyapeeth, Pune.

Besides attending to his priestly ministry, Fr Walter is a multi-faceted personality with varied interests in music, drama and arts, and has in the past conducted several professional groups, workshops and seminars on varied themes. As a director, he has staged shows in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. He is also credited as an actor in a video shot in Goa a few years ago.