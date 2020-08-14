28 C
Panjim
Friday, August 14, 2020
World News

Aus to end fee subsidies to failing
university students

Updated:
- Advertisement -

IANS

Canberra

The Australian government announced on Thursday that that it will stop subsidizing university fees for first-year students who fail half their subjects.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan announced the changes, saying that they would prevent students from taking on study loads they can’t handle, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the new measures, students who fail at least half of their first eight subjects in a degree will lose access to the Higher Education Loan Programme (HELP), through which Australian citizens and other eligible students receive zero-interest loans from the government to pay for their tertiary education.

However, universities will be able to maintain a students’ access to the scheme if their performance was affected by exceptional circumstances.

“These measures will ensure students not to take on a study load they won’t complete,” Tehan said.

The government held A$66.6 billion ($47 billion) worth of HELP debt in financial year 2018-19.

According to the Department of Education, one student accrued A$663,000 in HELP debt after enrolling in 44 courses at 26 institutions and attaining no qualifications.

“The lack of transparency of a student’s enrolment has allowed some non-genuine students to enrol and re-enrol at multiple providers at the same time,” Tehan said.

Andrew Norton, a higher education expert from Australian National University (ANU), said that approximately six percent of students fail every subject in their first year at university.

“Many fails are avoidable if disengaged students leave before the HELP census date or the usually later date to withdraw without academic penalty. 

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,406FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,581FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

570 new COVID cases; Goa’s tally crosses 10,000-mark

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji The state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 10,000-mark as 570 fresh cases were detected...
Read more
National News

PM unveils new tax reforms

Team NT - 0
PTI New Delhi In a major overhaul of tax administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...
Read more
Goa News

27 VPs seek Governor’s help in resuming mining

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji Representatives of 27 village panchayats from the mining belt in Goa on Thursday...
Read more
Goa News

Balli PHC keeping virus at arm’s length

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK Margao The primary health centre of Balli has turned to conducting antigen tests on...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

World News

Military gets sweeping powers as govt resigns in Lebanon

Team NT - 0
AP Beirut Lebanon’s Parliament on Thursday approved a state of emergency in Beirut in its first...
Read more
World News

Trump admin announces exemptions for H-1B, L-1 travel ban

Team NT - 0
PTI Washington In a move that could help Indian IT professionals and those working in the...
Read more
World News

Biden, Harris shred Trump’s White House record

Team NT - 0
PTI Washington Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a maiden public appearance with his running mate...
Read more
World News

UK plunges into deep recession, UK Chancellor admits

Team NT - 0
PTI London The UK economy plunged into a deep recession as it shrank 20.4 per cent...
Read more
World News

Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as running mate

Team NT - 0
Washington: Joe Biden has picked Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, recognising the crucial role Black voters and Indian-Americans could...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001