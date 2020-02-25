Attempt to murder in front of Shiroda Police Outpost

Right in front of Police outpost, one man tried to kill another person. Yes that too at 11 in the morning. The Ponda Police on Tuesday arrested 56 year old Subash Pandurang Tari from Tariwada Shiroda for attempt to murder. With iron rod, he tried to kill his 65 year old neighbor Manohar Shirodkar over petty issue. The incident took place in front of Shiroda Police Outpost.

Speaking to media, Ponda PI Mohan Gaude said that after an argument, as Manohar went to start his bike, suddenly Pandurang attacked him with iron rod. Manohar was seriously injuried.