Athletics in Goa: A Review

Looking at the current state of athletics in Goa, the writer believes that it is of utmost importance that new talent is spotted and groomed

Augusto Pinto

Athletics in its broadest and oldest sense encompasses all kinds of human sports competitions which require physical skill.

In its more narrow sense, however, it refers to sports competitions which involve running, jumping, throwing and walking. These would include track and field events, road running, cross-country and race walking.

Track events are those which are held on a running track. These are divided into the sprints like the 100 and 200-metre races; the middle-distance events like the 800 and 1500 metre runs; and the long-distance events like the 5000 metre and 10,000-metre races; the hurdles; and race-walking.

Field events are those held on a green field and they include the high and long jumps; pole-vaulting; and the throwing events like the javelin, hammer and discus throws.

Whichever way one may define athletics, the very attempt by a human being to excel at such sports will result in him or her attaining a better physical condition. And as the old Latin proverb goes, mens sana in

corpore sano – a sound mind can exist only in a sound body.

Historically athletic competitions date back to Ancient Greece. Organised athletics are traced back to the ancient Olympic Games dating back to the ancient Olympic games from 776 BC. They continued to be celebrated when Greece came under Roman rule, until AD 393 when as part of the campaign to impose Christianity as the state religion of Rome they were suppressed. The games were held every four years, and the ‘Olympiad’ became a unit of time in historical chronologies.

In India, athletics has a history which dates back to the Vedic period and it can be said that the principles of the Atharva Veda gave shape to the formation of Indian athletics.

Modern athletics was introduced to India by the British. During the British Raj the first official Olympic Games was held in Athens, Greece in 1896. At that time no Indian participated.

But it was during the Paris Olympics of 1900 that the first Indian participated. He was an Anglo-Indian, and his name was Norman Pritchard. He won India’s first medals even though India was not a nation. He won medals in the 200 metres sprint and 200 metres hurdles. After this, athletics became a recognised sport all over the country.

Meanwhile, modern athletics were systematically introduced to Goa by Fr Robert Lyons, the founder of St Joseph’s High School, Arpora in the 1880s. Fr Lyons, a great sports enthusiast and football lover made athletics, which is regarded as one of the mother sports, the key to identifying fresh talent at sports. He also institutionalised the ‘Annual School Sports Day’ at which running races and other athletic competitions were the centrepieces apart from also featuring mass PT displays and human pyramids.

It can quite legitimately be claimed that it was English-medium schools such as St Joseph’s which laid the base for athletics in Goa. These schools which catered to young Goans who wanted to go to British India and other parts of the British Empire for employment got them familiarised to the discipline of athletics.

Among the other schools which patronised athletics Sacred Heart of Jesus High School, Parra; Mater Dei Institute, Saligao; St Joseph’s Institute, Vasco-da-Gama; St Anthony’s High School, Assolna; Liceu Central, Panaji; Loyola High School, Margao; St Xavier’s High School, Moira; Popular High School, Margao; St Thomas High School, Aldona; People’s High School, Panaji; St Anthony’s High School, Monte-de-Guirim, and Don Bosco High School, Panaji.

These schools would organise competitions for their students and among themselves. Although the facilities such as running tracks and jumping pits were rudimentary there was great enthusiasm among many principals and teachers to win as many prizes for their institutions. This enthusiasm infected the students who endeavoured to keep improving their performances. Gradually the culture of athletics began spreading to the villages. A club culture began to emerge in Goa around the start of the twentieth century and clubs such as Clube Vasco-da-Gama and Clube Nacional in Panaji, Clube Harmonia in Margao, Associacão Academica de Moira, Clube Gaspar Dias in Miramar, Associacão Academica de Majorda, Saligao Institute which were set up began to conduct athletic competitions.

Important occasions such as the village feast often featured athletic events. Then the Portuguese military also began competitions which were open to the public. So too did organisations like the Boy Scouts.

From such efforts, some individuals began to emerge as local stars. Names such as Antonio da Costa Paulino, Ildefonso de Souza, Joaquim Pacheco and FX D’Souza can be found in older records as being the top athletes. Many of these athletes in their later years continued serving the sport as coaches, judges and organisers. Some of these athletes were those who returned from East Africa and other parts of the British Empire which already had vigorous athletics set-ups.

After Liberation, it was the schools which continued to be the focus of athletic activity. In 1965-66, the first all-Goa athletic meet at Santa Cruz by the Physical Education Board was held followed by the second in 1966-67 in Panaji.

Then in 1969 under the leadership of freedom fighter Prabhakar Sinari and assisted by athletics lovers like Francisco Braganza, Rui Carvalho, Dominic Fernandes, Cyril D’Cunha and others the Goa Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) was formed. After getting recognition from the Amateur Athletics Federation of India the first Goan athletics team left for Madras to take part in the All India National Open Athletics Championship in 1972. They put up a good performance with Elma D’Cunha winning Goa’s first medal, a silver in the javelin throw

Several outstanding athletes emerged over the years. Among those who have won the Bakshi Bahadur Jivbadada Kerkar Award, Goa’s top sporting award, for their outstanding performance in athletics are Elma D’Cunha, Daniel Colaco, Susan D’Souza, Joao Caetano D’Souza, Ana Maria Fernandes, Rosalia Xavier, V Vrunda Vernekar and Shirish Lawande.

For promoting athletics the following organisers have also won the Kerkar award: Dominic Fernandes, Francisco Braganza, Prabhakhar V Sinari, Cyril D’Cunha and Jovito Lopes. The GAAA conducts several activities such as marathons and cross country races and the State Athletics Championships in different age groups for men and women. Special efforts are also made to identify talent among women who are then sent to participate in the National Women’s Sports Festival. Besides, along with Sports Authority of Goa coaching is conducted at camps prior to the zonal, national and invitational athletics events around the country to which GAAA sends teams. The Sports Authority of Goa also has two coaches for athletics.

Although athletics in Goa has more than 125 years of history behind it, paradoxically and sadly it is still in its infancy. There are many reasons for this: there are not enough tracks solely dedicated to athletics. There are only two synthetic tracks in Goa, one in Bambolim and the other in Peddem run by the Sports Authority of Goa. These synthetic tracks are a must for an international level of competition. And in the long monsoon months, we cannot even think of indoor racing as is done in the West in their off-season.

But more importantly, athletics has not developed as a spectator sport. True, schools and colleges do conduct competitions. But the village sports meets that used to be held till some decades ago are nowadays rarely heard of. These need to be revived. There is a need for a regular circuit of events and a well planned out calendar so that athletes can begin training for these events well in advance. Only then will there be the motivation to keep training and improving their performances.

Today Goa is fortunate to have a dedicated band of veteran athletes who regularly win prizes at national meets. The feats of athletes like the late Ana Figueira, Piedade Colaco and Anita Rodrigues are a real inspiration.

But it is of utmost importance that fresh new talent is spotted and groomed. Perhaps the scientific conference on Physical Education and Allied Sciences: Holistic Development for Excellence in Sports Performance and Well-Being to be held from February 27 to 29 will help to throw up ideas which will enable a scientific means of throwing up new talent and of nurturing it to world-class standards. This conference is being hosted by SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Cujira; Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim; Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Goa; and National Association of Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

(Writer is associated with chess, badminton, table tennis, volleyball and football. He is currently an associate professor at SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economic, Cujira.)

