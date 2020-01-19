At what age should one begin learning to play an instrument?

Luis Dias

In the first week of this year, The Violin Channel, to which I am subscribed, featured a video of Hirami Yoshimura, winner of the 2019 International Grumiaux Violin Competition Category A Grand Prize, playing Paganini Violin Concerto no 1 in D major.

This in itself isn’t surprising; South-East Asia has stormed the citadels of western classical music for decades, especially in string-playing. But Yoshimura was just seven!

This work, like so much of Paganini’s writing for his instrument, is peppered with seemingly impossible technical challenges, compared by some to the ‘labours of Hercules’. It ordinarily would take years, if not decades for mere mortals to acquire such skill. Yet here is a seven-year old, dashing it off with confidence bordering on

nonchalance.

Do watch the video. She plays this virtuoso piece on a fractional violin, obviously, to match her size, complete with fine-tuners that you’d expect to find on a seven-year old’s instrument. Her bow has a “pinky holder” to help her tiny little “pinky” finger stay in place. But close your eyes and you’d never guess this was a little child playing. The violin sounds a little tinny, but that’s the fault of the instrument, perhaps a factory-produced one from the looks of it. Yet she coaxes a beautiful tone out of it, and the intonation is of course

impeccable.

The video created a storm in a tea-cup, with admiration as well as some envy masquerading as ‘concern’ whether her virtuosity is worth the sacrifice at such a young age.

Yoshimura apparently began playing the violin at four. It boggles themind that she got to this level in just three years!

The Yoshimuras of this world (and YouTube is littered with so many other equally young, just as astonishing children, and at various instruments) are a joy to behold. But generally, what would be best time to introduce a child to music?

I get calls from parents almost on a daily basis regarding the ‘optimal’ age to start their child on an instrument, and for advice on which instrument to take up. This is a complex question to answer, as it hinges upon so many considerations.

The first thing should be “What is motivating the question in the first place?” If it is driven by an innate curiosity from within the child him/herself, then from my first-hand experience and that of so many others, the highest chance of success and persistence at the endeavor is to be found in this group.

One does come across the child who is inexorably drawn to music in whatever form, be it an instrument in the home, or singing at church, along with the radio, or wherever. I would be inclined to allow such curiosity to develop naturally, with or without the help of a teacher, depending on the child’s age.

An encouraging, supportive parent/household makes a huge difference too. The Portuguese pianist Pedro Emanuel Pereira who performed in Goa some years ago told me an interesting anecdote about the legendary violinist-pedagogue David Oistrakh that bears repeating here: Once, someone asked Oistrakh how he decided which children would be his pupils. He gave an interesting answer: “The first thing I do is meet their mother. If the child has a “crazy”, driven mother who will motivate him/her to practice, I will take on that child.”

That said, at some point, this motivation has to be imbibed by the child, or even the guidance from the best possible teacher is unlikely to bear fruit. There must be a genuine desire to learn.

Some instruments have in-built constraints. While there are fractional stringed instruments of increasing sizes for beginner children, the piano requires a minimum ‘hand size’ which means a smaller child will have to initially pick out the notes until s/he grows bigger. And then there’s also the issue of posture and ability to reach the pedals, although that shouldn’t stop a child from getting started.

The fact that a piano key when struck already produces a tone can spur on a child to explore further. In contrast, it can be excruciating for a child (and everyone else in the home) to elicit a pleasing sound from a violin, viola or cello, in the very beginning.

The biggest consideration, and one that is not being addressed at all, and in fact worsening despite all the hype about Goa’s supposed musical ‘Renaissance’, is the availability of good teachers. I have parents even from Goa’s larger hubs, Panaji, Margão, Mapusa, Vasco, lament to me that they are unable to find teachers for their children; it is even more dire in more remote areas. Child’s Play is working hard to address the paucity of cello teaching. But there’s still so much more work to be done. The reason that ensemble playing in Goa is restricted to strings and flutes is that pedagogy in the other woodwinds and in the brass instruments is extremely sparse.

The choice of instrument therefore gets limited by accessibility to (and being able to afford) a good teacher, and the instrument s/he teaches.

Another factor often ignored is the milieu of the child. It’s a strange 21st-century paradox that while access to recorded music (and now even videos) has never been easier, that most children (and even more importantly their parents) don’t listen enough, if at all, to good music. If one speaks to the ‘old-guard’ generation that grew up pre-1961, it’s amazing how many outstanding musicians of that era were largely self-taught, inspired just by listening to 78 and LP records, and trying to produce those sounds and that musicality on their instrument. They were drawn to music because the family listened to good

music.

There are classical music stations on internet radio for those who have access, and we are in the process of setting up a music library not just for our Child’s Play kids but for the wider public as well, so that children and families can listen to (and watch videos of) high-quality playing and performances. Getting a child started is only half the battle; keeping them interested involves exposing them to the wider world of music, and giving them role models.

This is also why it’s important to have a vibrant concert calendar so that there are real and frequent opportunities to listen to live music of a really decent standard, to give children and youth a benchmark to aspire to. Conversely, badly-rehearsed shoddy playing conveys the wrong image of music and offers spurious role models to a growing impressionable child.

The ‘optimal’ age therefore varies depending on that child’s circumstances and the available opportunities. Not every child will be another Yoshimura, and surely that should never be the primary objective. I compare the study of music with deep-sea diving, for example. Just exploring a new (sound) world and going ever further and deeper, should be its own reward, not trying to achieve world records or superhuman feats. If they come our way, that’s a different matter. But just being immersed in music to the fullest and best of our ability is the real joy and

thrill.