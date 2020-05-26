Asymptomatic COVID cases may rise in monsoon: Vishwajit

Panaji: Stating that the arrival of monsoon in Goa could witness rise in the number of COVID-19 asymptomatic cases in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said the health department has made preparations to provide treatment facilities for such patients.

“We are already in possession of 200 ventilators and given related online training to doctors, besides more ventilators expected to be procured,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at the city Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, Rane said that Goa cannot remain insulated from rising coronavirus cases in the country.

“We, however, are controlling such cases arriving in the state,” he noted.

Rane said the standard operating procedure for the state of Goa is a dynamic entity and will keep on evolving out of discussion amongst himself, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the doctors.

He also maintained that the SOP would be further strengthened and COVID-related guidelines made more stringent for the people arriving in Goa from the red states.

Discussing the option given by the government to people arriving in Goa of either getting tested for COVID-19 by paying Rs 2,000 or undergoing a 14-day home quarantine, the Health Minister said that those choosing home quarantine are monitored by the community.

“Although we have asked the police to keep a vigil on people undergoing 14-day home quarantine; one should note that the neighbours as well as respective panchayat members/municipal councillors maintain a check over them,” he informed, pointing out that society has become very sensitive over the coronavirus issue and people are ensuring that all guidelines are followed.

Replying to a question, Rane said that Goa has not shifted from being a green zone to a red zone.

“The ministry of home affairs has given right to every state as regards deciding the status of its zone, and I think, Goa is still in the green zone as it has been able to control the pandemic very well, till now,” he added.

Rane also said that some people are deliberately trying to create a rift between himself and the Chief Minister by stating that the Chief Minister is not happy with his work as the Health Minister.

“Nobody is going to get successful by trying to do so,” he maintained, pointing out that the issues they want to resolve are those, which would keep Goa safe, and not any political issues.