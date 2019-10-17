Aslon strike hands Guardian Angel win over Panjim Footballers

NT NETWORK

Navelim

A 73rd minute strike by attacking medio Aslon Oliveira was enough for Guardian Angel SC to register a solitary goal win against Panjim Footballers in the GFA’s Professional Football League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Wednesday.

The all important goal which proved to be the match winner came off when Guardian Angel’s substitute Sunny Fernandes crossed the ball from the right flank to Aslon, whose intelligent chip over Panjim Footballers keeper Preston Rego crashed to the far corner of the nets.

The first session was largely controlled by Guardian Agnel SC, whose defence as well as the midfield functioned like a well-oiled machine.

Bamba Musah, Guardian Angel’s attacking medio from Ghana, was in his best elements as he went on spraying several good passes in the upfront.

In the first session, Bamba dispatched three powerful shots — two of which missed the target narrowly and on the other occasion the keeper of Panjim Footballers brought off a smart save.

In the second session too Bamba was in the thick of action for most part of the play. Though he was heavily marked, he tried to score on three counts by sending powerful tries which the Panjim Footballers keeper collected safely.

The second session, however, was played almost evenly as both the teams looked out for openings.

Panjim Footballers had a few chances wherein medio Royson Gauncar saw his good effort missing the mark narrowly in the 55th minute.

Panjim Footballers tried to get inside the rival box with some meticulous passes, but once inside the danger zone they were unable to work in cohesion and failed to carve out scoring opportunities.

The defence of Guardian Angel SC stood firm for the entire 90-minute duel as they kept a tight vigil on Panjim Footballers strikers. Cyril Dias, particularly, was marked tightly as he tried his best to score a goal.

Panjim Footballers keeper Preston Rego had some tough time in the last fifteen minutes when Guardian Angel SC came hard in an attempt to inflate their lead but in vain.